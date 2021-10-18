Planning a bonfire in Wells? Stay safe and think of the neighbours, urges council

Posted: 18.10.21 at 15:58 by Mendip District Council



As the bonfire season approaches Mendip District Council's Environmental Health Team is asking residents to put safety first, and avoid being a nuisance neighbour.

Bonfires can be very irritating to local people if the smoke stops them enjoying their gardens, opening windows or hanging out washing.

They cause pollution and can produce dense smoke, especially when the material being burnt is damp and smoulders.

Smoke from garden bonfires may contain toxic chemicals including carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides and hydrocarbons.

Local weather conditions will affect the impact the smoke has on your neighbours. Still conditions prevent smoke from dispersing, while windy conditions will blow smoke into neighbouring properties and across roads, causing annoyance and possibly danger.

The best plan is to go to an organised event to celebrate Bonfire Night. But if you’re hosting your own at home, residents are asked to follow these top tips:

* Don’t locate your bonfire near sheds, trees, fences, any cables, roads or near buildings

* Keep an eye on weather conditions

* Warn your neighbours beforehand

* Burn dry materials only, damp items produce much more smoke

* Never burn rubber, plastic, paint, aerosol cans, batteries or foam

* Before lighting, check your bonfire for pets and wildlife

* Do not use flammable liquids to light your bonfire

* Always supervise bonfires until they have fully gone out

* Have a bucket of water or hose handy

Cllr Heather Shearer, portfolio holder for community health, said: "Bonfire Night is exciting and fun for many families.

"Opting to attend a larger, organised event is the safest thing to do, but we know many people like to set up something at home. Be responsible, so we can avoid putting pressure on our fire, ambulance and police services.

"And please think of your neighbours, and their pets too. For them, this time of year may be a miserable, frightening and confusing time.

“There are laws that protect people from being affected by the smoke caused by bonfires, whatever the time of year.

"The council’s Environmental Health Team are able to advise about remedies for resolving your complaint and can help you decide the best way. Call them on 0300 303 8588 or email [email protected]”

Remember, remember: For more information, visit: www.mendip.gov.uk/article/7290/Fireworks.

It’s illegal for under-18s to buy fireworks. Always follow the Firework Code: www.britishfireworksassociation.co.uk/firework-advice-for-consumers/

