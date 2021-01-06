Plan to make Chewton Mendip house larger and convert it into two homes is refused

Posted: 06.01.21 at 10:19 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

Looking towards the property at Nedge Hill (Photo: Google Street View)

A plan to make a house in Chewton Mendip larger and then convert it into two homes has been turned down by Mendip District Council.

The planning application for the building of side and rear extensions to enable the sub-division of the existing dwelling to create two dwellings including amended parking/access at 7 Nedge Hill, Chewton Mendip, was submitted by Andrew Memory.

In reusing the application, the council said the site lies in the countryside outside the development limits where development is strictly controlled.

"The proposal does not represent sustainable development by virtue of its distance and poor accessibility, and connectivity to local services and facilities," said the planning officer's report.

"The development proposes a new dwelling and therefore an increase in traffic utilising an already inadequate access.

"The alterations proposed to the access do not incorporate the necessary visibility splays which are essential in the interests of highway safety.

"The limited benefits of bringing forward housing supply and the limited economic benefits for the wider community do not in this case outweigh the harm identified."

Planning applications in the Wells area that have been submitted to Mendip District Council this week include:

Change of use and extension to outbuildings to provide additional habitable accommodation and garaging ancillary to the existing dwelling (additional information received January 4) at The Stables, Manor Farm, Wells Road, Henton, is wanted by Mr James Thomas.

Application for approval of details reserved by condition 16 (remediation strategy) on planning consent 2012/0700has been made at the former Thales site, Wookey Hole Road, Wells.

Works to trees in a Conservation Area T1 - crab apple tree - fell at 12 Hillside, South Horrington, have been applied for by Mrs Lizzie Hope-Dyer.

Planning applications in the Wells area that have been decided by Mendip District Council this week include:

Application for approval of details reserved by conditions 4 (external walling), 5 (joinery details), 6 (ducts pipes and rainwater goods) and condition 7 (drainage) on planning consent 2018/1849/FUL at Stable Cottage, Highcroft Lane, Gurney Slade, by Mr Glynn James has been approved.

Application for confirmation of compliance with condition 1 (time limit) on permission 2018/3008/FUL (proposed demolition of a dwelling and the erection of seven dwellings including a re-positioned vehicular access) at Sestri, Broadway, Chilcompton, has been approved.

Next Wells news item... The latest Wells obituaries January 5 2021

Read more... REID William: Bill will be sadly missed by all his friends especially Jayne and David, all residents from Hanover Close, Shepton Mallet, and family. ...