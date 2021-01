Posted: 24.01.21 at 09:58 by Tim Lethaby



Ash Close, in Wells (Photo: Mike Ommanney) Kidder Bank, in Wells (Photo: Amanda Montague) The view in Coxley The scene in Croscombe (Photo: Gail Parker) Snow in East Harptree (Photo: Christopher Wookey) East Harptree snow (Photo: Christopher Wookey) The view in Coxley There was a lot of snow at East Harptree (Photo: Christopher Wookey) The scene at East Harptree (Photo: Christopher Wookey) Snow in Easton this morning (Photo: Rose Atkinson)

Residents of Wells and the surrounding area woke up to a blanket of white this morning (January 24).

A few centimetres of snow fell in the city and nearby villages, and a number of readers have taken these photos of the view where they are.

According to the Met Office, sleet will fall in Wells this afternoon, with the potential of a little more snowfall overnight.

