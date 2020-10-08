Petition against closure of Wells mental health ward signed by nearly 900 people

Posted: 08.10.20 at 14:35 by Tim Lethaby



A petition against the closure of a mental health facility in Wells has been signed by nearly 900 people.

A Fit for the Future consultation took place earlier this year, looking at the mental health provision in Somerset, including St Andrew's Ward in Wells.

The Governing Body of Somerset Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has now approved a proposal to relocate adult mental health beds from Wells to Yeovil.

The decision follows a two and a half-year period of consultation with staff, patients, carers and colleagues in the voluntary sector and people with an interest in mental health to co-create a new model of mental health care for Somerset.

Together stakeholders developed a proposal to relocate 14 adult mental health beds from Wells to Yeovil.

However, a number of people have disagreed with the decision, and have organised a petition and protests against the closure.

At the time of writing (October 8), the petition has been signed by 897 people and organiser Emma King is hoping that many more will sign as well.

She said: "A small number of us gathered outside Wynford House in Yeovil, the HQ of Somerset CCG, in anticipation of the announcement of the decision to close St Andrew’s Ward in Wells.



"The Fit For My Future consultation process had been concluded in April and the findings of the report had been released at the end of August.

"It was fairly obvious, from the way the report was written, that the CCG were going to decide to close the ward and move the beds to Yeovil. Therefore, it was no surprise to us that the closure of the ward was announced.

"There has been an outpouring of anger at this decision and when petition was launched it got nearly 500 signatures in less than 48 hours.

"There is also a demonstration planned for Saturday October 24, meeting on Wells Cathedral Green at noon."

