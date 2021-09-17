PCSO commended for his 'heroic actions' after saving a member of the public's life

Posted: 17.09.21 at 14:06 by Tim Lethaby



PCSO White receives his commendation during the visit of PCC Mark Shelford

Avon and Somerset police and crime commissioner (PCC) Mark Shelford recently travelled to Wells and Glastonbury, for an action-packed day of meetings - including attending a commendation of a PCSO who saved a member of the public's life.

The day began bright and early in Glastonbury, where the PCC met with Councillors Clive Bishop and Terry Napper to discuss local policing challenges, such as traffic-related offences and anti-social behaviour.

The PCC then met with Hidden Voices, a local campaigning and action group working to raise awareness of human trafficking and modern slavery, to talk through early intervention and diversion.

At noon, Mr Shelford attended a meeting in Wells with James Heappey MP. The meeting covered a range of policing issues, from rural crime to public confidence in the police.

In the afternoon, the PCC visited Wells Police Station where he met with the Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) and went on a local tour of the area.

He then attended the presentation of a commendation to PCSO White, for saving a member of the public's life.

The commendation was presented by the Chief Superintendent and was a proud moment for the NPT.

To finish, Mark attended Glastonbury Town Hall for a meeting with the Mayor of Glastonbury, Councillor Jon Cousins, and the Deputy Mayor, Councillor Laiqa Browne, to discuss key local challenges, including drugs and police resources.

Mr Shelford said: "Today has been truly action packed and as ever I want to thank everybody who took the time to meet with me.

"I would also like to congratulate PCSO White on his commendation for his heroic actions. These engagement days present me with a golden opportunity to listen to local people about local policing issues.

"Rural crime remains a priority for me and I understand that this is an issue which touches the lives of the residents of Glastonbury and Wells."

