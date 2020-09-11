Overwhelming support from Councillors to back Stronger Somerset and a better future for all

Posted: 11.09.20 at 14:12 by Mendip District Council



Mendip District Council has backed an ambitious, innovative plan for local government reform.

In an historic vote that will impact future generations, elected Members supported the Stronger Somerset joint-proposal put forward by the county’s district councils.

Stronger Somerset would see the creation of two new unitary councils – East and West - with a combined authority. Its focus is on job creation, improvements in care and public health, investing in young people, and opportunities for all.

The magnitude of the decision, after months of research and consulting with experts throughout the UK, was not lost on Leader of Mendip District Council, Cllr Ros Wyke, at a special meeting of Full Council yesterday evening, Thursday 10th September 2020.

Cllr Wyke said: “Today is an important moment for all of Somerset. Decisions taken in the next few weeks will impact on generations to come.

“We have taken the first step in creating a stronger Somerset. Not simply through more reorganisation, but real reform of local government.

“The Stronger Somerset proposal will ensure we are more responsive to local needs and more effective in delivering improved services where they are needed most. We are committed to communities, they must have a real voice be it rural or urban, in our city, towns and parishes. Stronger Somerset works, to deliver power to make local decisions.

Cllr Wyke added: “Our response to Central Government’s drive for unitarisation is innovative and ambitious. There will be better opportunities for all, everyone will have a voice, no one will be left behind”.

The districts are expected to receive a formal invitation by the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, the Rt Hon Robert Jenrick MP, to submit the Stronger Somerset proposal, in the coming weeks.

To find out more about the ambitious Stronger Somerset bid, and provide your feedback, visit www.strongersomerset.co.uk.