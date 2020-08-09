Outdoor theatre triple bill planned at the Bishop's Palace in Wells

Posted: 09.08.20 at 13:03 by Tim Lethaby



A previous outdoor theatre production at the Bishop's Palace

The Bishop’s Palace and Gardens in Wells has announced its revised Summer Outdoor Theatre Season.

The normal schedule was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, as theatre companies cancelled rehearsals and performances.

Following the recent government advice about outdoor performances, the palace has now secured three performances which will take place in the palace gardens.

The first performance is a new and up to date show by Heartbreak Productions entitled Alice in Lockdown. The show will take place on August 18, starting at 7pm, with doors opening at 6pm.

Join Alice as she ventures through the Lockdown Looking Glass and explores a curious world filled with Cheshire Cats, White Rabbits and Red Queens, all while keeping a safe distance of two metres and using PPE to do her shopping.

Whether battling Tweedle-dum and Tweedle-dee for the last loo roll or attending the Mad Hatter’s tea party via Zoom, Alice’s socially-distanced adventures are the perfect antidote to the stay-at-home blues.

This is a family show with a recommended age of five-plus, and tickets are £15 adults, £10 child, £10 key workers.

The second show takes place on August 26, and is a storytelling evening, with seasoned storyteller Beth Webb telling the story of Gawain and the Green Knight.

This medieval tale of blood and honour is aimed at adults and will be told over the course of an hour by the terrace near the Rose Garden.

Tickets are £15 adults, £12 palace members and key workers and the doors open at 5.30pm for a 6pm start.

The final offering is a performance of Shakespeare’s most famous love story, Romeo and Juliet, on Tuesday September 15.

However, well-established theatre troupe The Handlebards, will be giving this classic tale their unique spin, so the audience is guaranteed lots of laughs as well as tears in their slick 90-minute production.

Doors open at 6pm for a 7pm performance. Tickets are £18 adult and £10 child.

A small number of key worker tickets are available at £10.

For all performances, audience members will be well spaced, and will need to bring their own low-backed seating or rugs.

Picnics and drinks are encouraged, and the shows will go ahead whatever the weather, so be prepared.