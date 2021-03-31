Outdoor exercise classes spring up again in Wells

Posted: 31.03.21 at 15:51 by Mendip District Council



Fitness fans in Wells will be delighted to discover that group exercise has restarted from Monday March 29.

Fusion Lifestyle, the company responsible for leisure premises in Mendip, have announced they are kicking-off outdoor classes at Wells Sport and Fitness - and bookings are now live.

The outdoor exercise programme will see some of Fusion's most popular group classes brought into the fresh air, giving fitness fans the chance to get back to the classes they love, in a safe and secure way.

The centre will be operating in line with the latest government guidelines and those planning to visit will be required to book and pay online, minimising contact required at the centre and allowing for the track and trace process to be implemented. Centre users will be asked to arrive ready to exercise.

These measures, combined with meticulous cleaning routines, are designed to keep customers safe and offer complete confidence to use the facilities and classes.

Bookings can be made up to seven days in advance, via download of the Fusion Lifestyle app or visit www.fusion-lifestyle.com to register and use the booking facility.

For centre opening times and timetables visit the centre website www.fusion-lifestyle.com/centres/wells-sport-fitness.

Fusion is working to reopen other facilities across the Mendip District in a phased approach in line with the government roadmap.

