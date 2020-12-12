Organisations in Wells and East Horrington share £4,500 from the Somerset Fund

Posted: 12.12.20 at 06:00 by Tim Lethaby



Wells Swimming Club has received money from the Somerset Fund

Grants worth £4,500 have been awarded to three charities and community groups in the Wells area in the latest round of the Somerset Fund, managed by Somerset Community Foundation (SCF).

Horrington Cricket Club, Wells Community Shed and Wells Swimming Club have all received money in this phase of the fund's payouts.

Laura Blake, development director at SCF, said: “It is such a difficult time for so many local charities, many of whom have lost out on donations and fundraising due to the coronavirus outbreak this year.

"We’re absolutely thrilled to be able to award these grants and so grateful for the generosity of local individuals and companies who have donated to the Somerset Fund.

“Our extra thanks go to Somerset County Council, who match every donation to the Somerset Fund by 50 per cent.”

David Fothergill, leader of Somerset County Council, said: “It is heartening to see so many groups benefiting from the Somerset Fund across the county.

"This year has been exceptionally hard for many voluntary and community groups so I know these grants will be of real benefit to so many people.

"A relatively small sum can make a huge difference in improving people’s lives in these very challenging times.”

The latest groups to have benefitted from the grants, which were awarded in mid-November, are:

* Accelerate Trampoline Club, Wellington: £1,014 for equipment for a new trampoline club

* Apple FM, Taunton: £2,500 towards running costs for a community radio station

* Axbridge Active Living: £750 for running costs for a social club for older people

* Butleigh Playing Fields Association: £2,080 for playground improvements

* Children's World, Glastonbury: £2,500 towards supporting disadvantaged children in the Glastonbury area

* Clapton & Wayford Village Hall: £2,500 for a heating system upgrade

* Clowns, Minehead: £2,500 for care packages for vulnerable families in West Somerset

* Crewkerne Rangers Football Club: £1,621 for portable floodlights

* EAQ Manor Farm CIC, Ilminster: £1,000 towards running costs and resources for equine-assisted learning centre

* Globe Carnival Club, Keinton Mandeville: £2,500 for equipment and resources for cart and costume making

* Henhayes Centre, Crewkerne: £2,500 to provide social connection, health and wellbeing support for vulnerable people

* Horrington Cricket Club: £1,000 for running costs for a community sports club

* Huish Tigers RFC, Taunton: £2,500 for pitch maintenance equipment

* Langport and Huish Episcopi Youth Group: £2,500 towards a Graffiti Art Project

* Langport Dementia Action Alliance: £2,280 for volunteer training, resources and hot meal provision

* Limelight Theatre, Taunton: £2,500 for staff and venue costs

* Matt's Respite Retreats, Wincanton: £2,500 for affordable breaks for families affected by life threatening illnesses

* Middlezoy Community Project: £2,000 for kitchen improvements

* New Horizons Somerset CIC, Wellington: £2,201 towards advocacy, empowerment and upskilling for ethnic minority women in Wellington

* North Perrott Cricket Club: £1,000 for all weather training facility

* Nova Sports and Coaching, Bath: £2,472 for website improvements and running costs

* Prattens Bowls Club: £500 for green maintenance and clubhouse heating costs

* Rusty Road to Recovery CIC, Bridgwater: £2,500 towards running costs to support people with mental health problems

* Shapwick and Polden Cricket Club: £2,180 for coaching costs to support the junior teams

* Shepton Mallet Men's Shed: £2,434 towards unit lease cost

* Shepton Mallet Ukulele Group: £682 for equipment for community performances for vulnerable people

* South Cadbury Village Hall Committee: £2,500 for tables and chairs for a community space

* Stowey Green Spaces Group: £500 for maintenance work and planting

* Sutton Bingham & District Canoe Club: £2,272 for paddle boards

* Toppers Carnival Club, North Petherton: £2,500 for shed repairs

* Wanstrow Allotment Group (WAG): £2,500 for a shed to provide a social connection focus

* Wassail Theatre Company, West Coker: £2,500 towards youth theatre sessions

* Wells Community Shed: £1,000 towards equipment, first aid and skills courses

* Wells Swimming Club: £2,500 for pool hire costs for training sessions

* Wiveliscombe Community Centre: £2,500 for improvements to the centre and increasing storage space

* Wiveliscombe Town Band: £900 for new instruments

* Wivey Cares, Wiveliscombe: £2,500 towards database and co-ordinator costs

If you would like to find out more about giving through the Somerset Fund, email [email protected]

Grants from the Somerset Fund support local people of all ages and a wide range of causes, including:

* giving the best start in life to the most disadvantaged children

* growing the life skills of young people

* improving the mental health of people of all ages

* increasing opportunities for better physical health

* supporting people with disabilities and life-limiting illnesses, and their carers

* combatting loneliness and isolation.

If you are involved in a local, grassroots community project and would like to find out more about how to apply for funding, you can call SCF on 01749 344949.

Community foundations are local champions, connecting people and organisations that want to improve their communities.

They invest in local people and organisations tackling some of the biggest issues facing communities today and supporting some of society’s most disadvantaged people.

They provide help and advice to those who want to give at the heart of their communities, both now and in the long-term, by matching donors to important local causes.