Mendip Markets continue daily, despite coronavirus

Mendip Council has confirmed that the Saturday markets will be closing due to safety concerns and falling numbers - but that weekdays will continue.

In a statement released late Sunday (January 17), the council said that Wells will continue to host a market on a Wednesday, but with shorter hours.

The statement reads: " Mendip District Council fully recognises the importance of its outdoor markets, and the ability for communities to shop in these open-air environments.

"There has been an expected decrease in trader numbers and footfall over recent weeks and months, as such we are adjusting our market opening times slightly – but will remain open daily.

All weekday markets will run as normal, but with slightly reduced hours 9am-12 noon. There will be no markets on Saturdays.

Tuesday: Glastonbury Market 9am-12pm

Wednesday: Wells Market 9am-12pm

Thursday: Street Market 9am-12pm

Friday: Shepton Mallet Market 9am-12pm

Saturday: No markets at Wells or Frome

"Since the 2020 lockdown, Mendip District Council has worked hard to ensure that all necessary measures are in place to support the delivery of Mendip Markets, and to support its traders as they continue to provide essential provisions, such as food, cleaning products and pet supplies, to the public.

"Your Council has ensured markets remain open, and COVID secure. To enable this, we have added additional measures in line with Government guidelines such as recommending the wearing face coverings, encouraging social distancing and the introduction of cash free payment options, in order that our much-loved markets continue to operate as safely as possible for both stall holders and our communities.