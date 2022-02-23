Number of empty homes in Mendip declining

Posted: 23.02.22 at 10:33 by Mendip District Council



Latest figures from Mendip District Council show the number of empty homes in the district has decreased by almost a quarter.

There are currently 392 long-term empty homes (of over 6 months) in Mendip, compared to 509 in April 2020 - that’s a drop of 23%.

The news comes as the Council takes part in the national Empty Homes Week, 28 February – 6 March.

Grants and loans are available from Mendip to support owners in bringing their vacant and derelict properties back into use.

There are grants of between £3,000 and £15,000, and loans of up to £25,000 available to go towards renovation works. And once repaired, it means properties can be rented or occupied by owners.

A local charity owns a property in Stratton-on-the-Fosse, which had been empty since 2017 due to water damage and damp. In early 2021, they approached the Council for support and received a £5,000 grant. The works were extensive and included a new roof, bathroom, boiler, new windows and plastering throughout.

Tina Woodham, Business Manager said: “Being a charity, our budget was very tight, however with the help of Mendip’s empty homes scheme, it was possible. The application process was comprehensive and straightforward, and by the summer, the work was completed, and a happy new tenant moved in.”

A property near Wells was empty for three years after the owner’s relative moved into a nursing home. It quickly deteriorated with rotting wooden windows, plaster falling off walls, an unsafe boiler and unusable bathroom. The owners wanted to bring it back into use, so approached the Council for support, and was able to get a £5,000 Empty Homes Grant.

The homeowner said: “We thought we could manage some, but not all of the cost of renovations, and saw that Mendip were offering grants for this sort of project. The grant went towards a new boiler, radiators and double-glazed patio doors, which meant we were able to turn the property into a family home again, and rented it out in May 2021.”

Cllr Richard Pinnock, Portfolio Holder for Housing Services and Governance, said: “It’s encouraging to see that empty homes are on the decline in Mendip, and I have no doubt that our grants and loans have contributed to that trend.

“However, the Council’s work never stops, and we will continue to support those stressed and struggling with their empty properties, so they can be brought back into use and become homes for Mendip families.”

Follow the Council on social media during Empty Homes Week (28 February - 6 March) to see exclusive before and after pictures of properties that have benefited from Mendip’s Empty Homes grants and loans.

How to get help with your empty home:

Empty home owners can contact the Private Sector Housing Team on 0300 303 8588, email [email protected] or fill in the online form www.mendip.gov.uk/emptyproperties.

For information on grants and loans, visit www.mendip.gov.uk/financialassistance.

