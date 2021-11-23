New skincare, health and wellness business opens in Wells

Posted: 23.11.21 at 17:42 by Inez Findlay



us on Facebook

A new business has opened in Wells, offering vegan and organic skin and body ranges, therapeutic bath salts and soaks, CBD products, plants, women’s wellness teas and more.

As well as this, Utopia in Union Street has a private wellness hub and treatment rooms, offering beauty and wellness from manicures, pedicures and organic facials to reflexology, reiki, detoxing and cocoon body treatments, massages ranging from Swedish, sports, hot stones, bamboo, lava shells holistic, energy healing and more.

In the wellness hub there will be small group yoga classes, one to one yoga therapy and body rehab, a women and men wellness group, teenage yoga and wellbeing sessions.

Utopia will also be holding a variety of workshops varying from creative to mindfulness in the next few weeks.

Taster sessions will be available to book from the week starting December 6, call 01749 676378 for more information.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Upcoming Wells Event... The Somerset Collective Christmas Pop Up Shop - Bruton The Somerset Collective pop up is coming back to At The Chapel in Bruton where there will be around 20 independent South West businesses selling their...



Event