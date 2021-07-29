No green waste collections in Wells for the next six weeks

Posted: 29.07.21 at 16:26 by The Editor



us on Facebook

Somerset Waste Partnership say they have to prioritise other collections

Somerset Waste Partnership (SWP) has today (July 29) announced that it is suspending all garden waste collections for six weeks from 2 August.

The company has said waste collections will continue up to and including Friday 30 July, but after that no more collections and no more garden waste subscriptions will be started, or sacks bought or booked.

If you are a subscriber, you do not need to do anything. Your subscription will be automatically extended by eight weeks.

The company apologised but warned there are no "quick fixes" for this suspension or other cancellations of services.

It explained : " After a year in which crews managed heavier loads and often far longer hours, the LGV driver shortage and Covid self-isolation of staff are significantly disrupting services.

"Suspending garden waste collections allows us to redeploy staff to support vital rubbish and recycling services. It will not get the services back to normal, but it will help minimise disruption. We are not alone; many councils face similar pressures. "

Collections are expected to restart on Monday 13 September.



What next

You do not need to take any action. Your garden waste subscription end date will automatically be extended by a further eight weeks.

DO NOT contact your district council – it is NOT involved in managing the garden waste suspension. Instead, call this dedicated phone line Monday-Friday 9am-5pm 01823 589900.





What to do with garden waste

Do not put garden waste into rubbish or recycling containers. They will not be collected. Instead the company says that all 16 Somerset recycle sites take garden waste.

The Devon & Somerset Fire & Rescue Service firmly advises against having bonfires, given the risks of fires spreading, the likely nuisance for neighbours and the potential diversion of emergency services.

Somerset Waste Partnership added : " We know this is frustrating but would ask for your patience. Our crews are essential workers who have maintained services throughout the pandemic."

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Next Wells news item... Wells fire crew help free lorry driver trapped after collision

Read more... Three local fire crews were called out after a traffic collision between an HGV lorry and tractor. Fire crews from Glastonbury, Shepton Mallet and ...

Upcoming Wells Event... Step Into Christmas Wells 2021 10am-4pm We invite you to Step into Christmas with our early Christmas market! Lots to purchase for your self or loved ones. Come and start your...



Event