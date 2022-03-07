New section of multi-user path in Dulcote open

Posted: 07.03.22 at 14:51 by Mendip District Council



A new section of a multi-user path in Dulcote was officially declared open at a special celebration today (4th March 2022).



It marked the latest stage in a key section of the Strawberry Line which forms part of the Somerset Circle, now in construction. The path connects Wells to the Charlie Bigham’s food kitchen at Dulcote quarry.



Volunteers, plus landowners Somerset County Council, Charlie Bigham’s, the planning applicant Greenways, Cycleroutes, and officers and members from Mendip District Council, were thanked for their efforts on the path, which is now ready for all to enjoy.



Additional planting, landscaping and benches are to be installed shortly.



The Council invested £70k towards the works which were commissioned by Greenways and Cycleroutes, as well as a further £15k from Charlie Bigham’s S106 money.



Preparatory clearance work was completed by the volunteers of the Strawberry Line, who have taken on the responsibility for maintenance of the path as well as tree planting. The overall project was completed by local contractors, Goldings.



Special guests were invited to the opening ceremony, including Her Majesty's Lord Lieutenant for Somerset, Annie Maw, Chairperson of Mendip District Council, Cllr Helen Sprawson-White, and representatives from the District Council, AONB and Somerset County Council, Charlie Bigham’s and Strawberry Line volunteers.



Cllr Ros Wyke, Leader of Mendip District Council, welcomed everyone to the opening and presented the volunteer lead, Richard Jones, with a range of landscaping tools.



Cllr Wyke said: “Connecting this section of path was an important milestone and is the result of commitment and collaboration over many years.



“The grand opening was an exciting opportunity for all stakeholders to meet and see the results of our hard work.



“It has inspired us to continue with our goals of opening other sections of the Strawberry Line in Mendip and beyond.”



Lord Lieutenant for Somerset, Annie Maw, and John Grimshaw, founder of Sustrans and who now runs Greenways, planted a Hornbeam tree at the site as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy and also to mark the 50th anniversary of the Mendip Hills AONB.



The Strawberry Line is part of the Somerset Circle which, when completed, will form a 76-mile traffic-free circuit.



As part of its corporate priorities, Mendip District Council is working to develop sections of the Strawberry Line with the aim of connecting communities, reducing car travel, cutting carbon emissions and promoting active lifestyles in the district.



Learn more about the project here and also here.

And also visit: www.thestrawberryline.org.uk.

