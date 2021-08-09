New group in Wells hoping for a Scrabble for places

Posted: 09.08.21 at 15:02 by Tim Lethaby



A new Scrabble group is starting in Wells

Organisers of a new Scrabble group in Wells are hoping for a large take-up to enjoy the popular board game.

The new group will be forming at St Thomas Church Hall, Wells, with the initial meeting on Friday October 1 from 10am to 11.30am.

The aim of this first meeting will be to make friends, welcome members, discuss the way forward and form a small committee.

Scrabble mornings will then be every first, third and fifth Friday of the month from 10am to noon.

One of the organisers, Jane Hill, said: "All ages and abilities will be welcome.

"Just come to have relaxing fun mornings. We hope to arrange an annual trip with a Scrabble weekend away.

"Please bring masks to this first meeting as we do not know the Covid situation for the future.

"Please confirm if you are able to attend on October 1 as we can then sort out the chairs to form any social distancing required."

If you are interested in attending the Scrabble group, contact Jane on 01749 675668 or email [email protected]

