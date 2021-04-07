New gate for community groups at the Bishop's Palace in Wells is given approval

Posted: 07.04.21 at 14:24 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

The Bishop's Palace in Wells

Plans for a new gate to allow community groups to access the Bishop's Palace in Wells, have been given the green light by Mendip District Council.

A planning application for the construction of a new community gate and ramp access between the Bishop's Palace and the St Andrew Street car park was submitted by Jonathan Sawyer on behalf of the Bishop's Palace Trust.

The scheme involves the formation of a gate within a boundary wall between the palace and the private car park, that is shared between the palace and Wells Cathedral.

Due to the difference in land levels either side, a ramp will be dug into the ground within the car park which will assist wheelchair users, other visitors with impaired mobility or those with other

access difficulties.

The trust has confirmed that the new gate is not an alternative visitor entrance for the general public, and the visitors using this gate will be part of the palace’s Community Engagement Programme for small pre-booked groups - maximum of three per week, April to September - of those who would otherwise not easily be able to access the palace garden due to a disabilities ranging from wheelchair users to those who find crowded places, such as the main access, challenging and stressful.

In approving the proposals, the planning officer's report said: "The proposal will cause a low level of 'less than substantial' harm to the significance of the designated heritage asset.

"In this instance the harm to the significance of the designated heritage assets is outweighed by the public benefit identified."

One planning application in the Wells area has been submitted to Mendip District Council this week:

Proposed single-storey extensions to front and rear and remodelling of garden at 73 Bath Road, Wells, have been applied for by Mr Hughes.

Planning applications in the Wells area that have been decided by Mendip District Council this week include:

Application for Listed Building Consent for replacement windows and door at Chamberlain House, Chamberlain Street, Wells, has been withdrawn.

Application for approval of reserved matters following outline approval 2020/0658/OTS for the erection of a single dwelling and associated access; matters of appearance, landscaping, layout and scale to be determined at Albany Cottage, Underhill to Marchants Hill, Gurney Slade, by Mr A Hillman has been approved.

Amendments to internal layout and alterations to existing window and door at Flat 5, St Cuthbert's Lodge, 40 Chamberlain Street, Wells, by Mr N Gifford have been approved.

Application for a non-material amendment to permission 2020/1298/FUL for fenestration at Beechbarrow Farm, Haydon Drove, Wells, by Peter McCann has been approved.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Next Wells news item... Wells firefighters help tackle camping hut fire in Shepton Mallet

Read more... Firefighters from Wells were among three crews who were called to tackle a camping hut on fire in Shepton Mallet yesterday afternoon (April 6). Jus...