New event has just been announced for Wells Festival of Literature

The Wells Festival of Literature is delighted to welcome Andrew Lownie to Cedars Hall.

His book, Traitor King: The Scandalous Exile of the Duke and Duchesse of Windsor, is described as an explosive new royal biography.

This Sunday Times bestseller is a change to the published event on October 16, when Andrew Lownie will talk about his book from 12.15pm.

After a courtship dogged by controversy and scandal, Edward VIII gave up his crown for the love of his life, American divorcee Wallis Simpson.

This book explores the lives of the Windsors post-abdication, the story of a Royal forced into exile and shut out by his family.

It explores why, as Governor of the Bahamas, the Duke tried to shut down the investigation into the murder of a close friend.

The Windsors were the most glamorous exiles of their day. However, their luxurious lifestyle and attempts to manipulate the media to portray them as victims, hid the fact that they revelled in adulterous affairs and were spoiled, selfish individuals who were obsessed with their own image.

Lownie draws on hitherto unexplored archives to show how their glittering, brittle world was riddled with treachery and betrayal, and why the Royal Family never forgave the Duke for not doing his duty.

If you enjoy learning about the lives of real people, you may be interested in these other biographies showcased by the Wells Festival of Literature.

There will be Jonathan Bate talking about his book Bright Star, Green Light: The Beautiful Works and Damned Lives of John Keats and F Scott Fitzgerald on Tuesday October 19 at 6pm, and John Sutherland discussing his book Monica Jones, Philip Larkin and Me: Her Life and Long Loves on Wednesday October 20 at 6pm.

Perhaps you have always been fascinated by the fate of Robert Maxwell? Then this one’s for you. John Preston’s book Fall: The Mystery of Robert Maxwell on Thursday October 21 at 7.45pm.

Or maybe you enjoy art, in which case Andrew Gailey’s book Portrait of a Muse: Frances Graham, Edward Burne-Jones and the Pre-Raphaelite Dream, will be more to your taste. You can catch this on Friday October 22 at 4.30pm.

Tickets for all events can be purchased from the website www.wellsfestivalofliterature.org.uk or by telephoning Cedars Hall on 01749 834483 (weekdays from 9.30am to 12.30pm).

A proportion of all revenue from ticket sales goes towards supporting state schools in the wider local community, enabling authors to visit, free books for children and events to engender a love of literature in our young people.

