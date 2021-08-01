New deputy mayor for Wells is voted in

Posted: 01.08.21 at 13:28 by Tim Lethaby



Mayor of Wells, Philip Welch, congratulates Stewart Cursley

At a recent Wells City Council meeting, Cllr Stewart Cursley was voted in as deputy mayor.

Mayor of Wells, Cllr Philip Welch, congratulated Cllr Cursley.

“I am extremely privileged to be elected to serve the community in our beautiful city of Wells,” said Cllr Cursley, “and I look forward to carrying out the role of deputy mayor over the next 10 months.

“Wells is unique and special, and a city of enormous strength and community engagement.

"It is a place that I love and of which I am immensely proud. I look forward to supporting the mayor over his remaining term of office.”

