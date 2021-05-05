Calling all Wells photographers - new photo competition for Somerset is launched

Posted: 05.05.21 at 11:41 by Rebecca Collier



Tarr Trek by Jeff Hutson Carefree by Ben Redward Combine Harvester by Clark Warren

CPRE Somerset, the countryside charity, is launching its 2021 photography competition.

The theme this year is "My Somerset - at work, rest and play".

Amateur photographers across Somerset are encouraged to send in your beautiful pictures of you enjoying the Somerset countryside, walking the dog, picking fruit, having a picnic, rural crafts and countryside skills, a farmer gathering in the cows for milking, the village flower show, volunteers doing a beach clean - you name it - the possibilities are endless.

This year there are two prizes of £100 each - one for adults and one for under-18s so please do share and tell your friends.

Full competition rules and details of how to enter are on CPRE Somerset's website. Closing date is August 31 2021.

