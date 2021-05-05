Calling all Wells photographers - new photo competition for Somerset is launched

Posted: 05.05.21 at 11:41 by Rebecca Collier
CPRE Somerset, the countryside charity, is launching its 2021 photography competition.
The theme this year is "My Somerset - at work, rest and play".
Amateur photographers across Somerset are encouraged to send in your beautiful pictures of you enjoying the Somerset countryside, walking the dog, picking fruit, having a picnic, rural crafts and countryside skills, a farmer gathering in the cows for milking, the village flower show, volunteers doing a beach clean - you name it - the possibilities are endless.
This year there are two prizes of £100 each - one for adults and one for under-18s so please do share and tell your friends.
Full competition rules and details of how to enter are on CPRE Somerset's website. Closing date is August 31 2021.