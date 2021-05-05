  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Local News
  4. Calling all Wells photographers - new photo competition for Somerset is launched

Calling all Wells photographers - new photo competition for Somerset is launched

  Posted: 05.05.21 at 11:41 by Rebecca Collier

us on Facebook



CPRE Somerset, the countryside charity, is launching its 2021 photography competition.

The theme this year is "My Somerset - at work, rest and play".

Amateur photographers across Somerset are encouraged to send in your beautiful pictures of you enjoying the Somerset countryside, walking the dog, picking fruit, having a picnic, rural crafts and countryside skills, a farmer gathering in the cows for milking, the village flower show, volunteers doing a beach clean - you name it - the possibilities are endless.

This year there are two prizes of £100 each - one for adults and one for under-18s so please do share and tell your friends.

Full competition rules and details of how to enter are on CPRE Somerset's website. Closing date is August 31 2021.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Next Wells news item...

Wells firefighters help free casualties trapped after crash on the A361

Firefighters from Wells helped free two casualties who were trapped following a two-vehicle crash on the A361 near Greinton yesterday evening (May 4)....
Read more...
  Click Here For Additional Info

Share:

    