New community venue coming to Wells as future of the Portway Centre secured

Posted: 01.12.21 at 17:20 by By Local Democracy Reporter Daniel Mumby



Somerset’s smallest city could soon get a new community venue following an agreement between the city and county councils.

The Portway Centre lies at the corner of Portway and Portway Avenue in Wells, and was until recently used as a base by Somerset Skills and Learning.

Wells City Council managed to secure the venue as an asset of community value in December 2020 – giving locals a window to try and buy the building before it is sold off to any private party of interest.

Somerset County Council has now agreed to transfer the building to the city, meaning it can be converted into a community hub and business centre.

The building was erected in 1900 as a school, and was home to The Blue School until its relocation to Kennion Road in 1972.

The site has been used by the county council as an education centre since that time, with Somerset Skills and Learning holding a lease between 2015 and January 2021.

Victoria Goscomb, the council’s governance and performance officer, said the council had “declared this property surplus” and that selling it would provide the best outcome for locals and good value for the wider taxpayer.

She said: “We are committed to the reduction of our property and land portfolio where practicable to reduce costs and to achieve capital receipts.

“The asset is not required to support statutory operations, and the capital receipts from this sale will contribute towards the financing of our capital budgets, with any surplus being held in reserve for future potential investment.

“Although there is a loss in rental income through the sale of this property, this can be absorbed within current budgets.”

The council has not divulged how much the transfer would cost, citing commercial sensitivity to “ensure that we obtain the best market value and other future disposals.”

Ms. Goscomb added: “The city council has expressed a strong interest in the property and made an offer that is commensurate with the estimated market value of the property.”

