Networking event to address skills shortage and recruitment issues in Mendip

The Mendip Business Hub hosted a free networking event to support local businesses in finding solutions to skills shortages and recruitment problems.

The event, held at Mendip Golf Club, saw 25 like-minded businesses share their knowledge and experiences.

There were talks on how to recruit and retain staff. Guest speakers included representatives from Strode College, Somerset Skills and Learning (SS&L) and the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

Suzie Drew, Business Development Manager at Strode College, said: “We were very pleased to be asked to speak at the Mendip Business Hub networking event.

“As a college, we are passionate about supporting our community of employers and giving them access to funds to support their business needs.

“We recognise that the skills shortage and recruitment is a real challenge, and know that offering accurate information, advice and guidance is key to securing the right course for the right employer, and bringing them the right learner, to help close the skills gap in their business.”

Justin Speirs, Director of Curriculum at SS&L, said: “With 63% of employers finding recruitment a real challenge, due to a lack of skills, and a quarter of employers believing this will be their biggest challenge over the next 5 years (Business Barometer Report, 2021), the Mendip Business Hub brought local employers, training providers and other key stakeholders together to discuss these challenges and look at potential solutions.

“I had the pleasure of presenting at the event and speaking to local employers about the challenges they are facing. I think it is essential for businesses to review their talent management and training strategies to upskill and reskill staff, while taking advantage of work-based learning programmes, to mitigate against the challenge presented by a hugely competitive recruitment market.”

Cllr Simon Carswell, Portfolio Holder for Economic Development, said: “The Business Hub was set up to help organisations with all aspects of running a businesses, and that includes some of the more challenging topics like recruitment and upskilling.

“We hosted this event to create an opportunity for businesses to meet, network, establish or build relationships, share knowledge, learn something new and to hear from experts on what solutions there are to successfully hire and retain high quality staff.”

The Mendip Business Hub is an online Council service which works with businesses in the district by providing expert advice, guidance, and support. It is a one-stop-shop for information, networking opportunities, consultancy, and events.

