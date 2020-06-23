Museum remembering the sons and daughters of Wells who died in the Second World War

Posted: 23.06.20 at 10:40 by Tim Lethaby



The Peace Day Parade in Wells on May 13 1945 (Photo: Phillips City Studio/Wells and Mendip Museum)

As part of its celebration of the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War later this year, Wells and Mendip Museum is producing a brief biography of each of the 39 men and women from the city who died during that war and who are named on the Wells War Memorial.

This information will be made available via the museum's website and social media.

One of the museum's hopes is that it can include photographs of all the men and women before it's too late - as it largely was when it produced the First World War book.

If you have a photo of any of them and are willing to share it, the museum asks whether you can contact the museum’s researcher, Peter Trueman, by email ([email protected]) or by phone (01749 670162).

Peter said: “Also, if you've got any family stories about them, then that would be the icing on the cake.”