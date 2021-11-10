Motor club donation see Wells Mayor's fundraising top £10,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support

Posted: 10.11.21 at 10:24 by Tim Lethaby



Car club chairman Roger Dollins presents the £500 cheque to Philip Welch watched by Mark Tobin, Macmillan volunteers and car club members

Generous classic car fans have driven the Mayor of Wells Charity Appeal beyond its latest target.

The charity is the Wells branch of Macmillan Cancer Support whose fundraising is all spent on care for cancer patients in Somerset.

“My original target was £3,000,” said the Mayor, Councillor Philip Welch. “Once that was passed with the help of the wonderful Macmillan volunteers we aimed for £5,000 and have now topped £10,000 thanks to this £500 donation from the Classic and Historic Motor Club.”

The cheque was presented at the Swan Hotel in Wells, where the Wells branch of Macmillan’s co-chairman Mark Tobin is a non-executive director, by car club president Roger Dollins who said: “We are delighted to give continued support to this valuable charity.

“Covid and the lockdowns have increased the need for cancer care while making fundraising by charities like Macmillan much more difficult.”

The Mayor’s next fundraising event will be a Gala Night with wine at Wells Film Centre on the evening of Friday, December 10, for the local premiere of Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story.

