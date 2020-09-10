More than 140,000 meals discounted in Wells constituency as part of Eat Out to Help Out

Posted: 10.09.20 at 14:22 by Tim Lethaby



Wells MP James Heappey says he is pleased with the Government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme, with the Wells Constituency enjoying the second highest amount of discounted meals in Somerset.

More than 140,000 meals were discounted as a result of the scheme in the Wells constituency, with customers able to enjoy 50 per cent off food and soft drinks, when eating in, throughout August every Monday to Wednesday.

The total amount discounted in the constituency adds up to £715,000, with an average price cut of close to £5 per meal.

Mr Heappey said: “I am so pleased to see the Eat Out to Help Out has been a huge success here.

"We have so many fantastic restaurants who have had such a hard time having to shut and so to see them safely reopen and welcome customers back in good numbers is very welcome indeed.

“Having lost a lot of business from tourists, it was important local people had the opportunity to support businesses while saving money, too. I hope this has also given people the confidence to return to restaurants following lockdown.”

On average, each registered restaurant in Somerset claimed 883 discounted meals – 68 a day for the 13 eligible days.

Data from OpenTable shows bookings increased by an average of 52 per cent on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout the whole of August, compared to the same days in 2019.