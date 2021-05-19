More photos of the royal visit to Wells as city volunteers are recognised for their efforts

Posted: 19.05.21 at 10:06 by Tim Lethaby



The Earl of Wessex was full of praise for Wells Coronavirus Network Lynnsey Kelly presented the Countess with a posy Sophie and Edward are welcomed as they arrive in St Cuthbert’s Churchyard Kirstie Harris escorts the Earl out of the churchyard Sarah Briton leads the Countess up the left-hand side of the High Street to the Market Place The Mayor of Wells escorts Edward and Deputy Lord Lieutenant Brian Perowne up the right-hand side of the High Street to the Market Place Beaming smile from Trisha Leigh… and the Countess Sophie met the Volunteers Group ...and the marshals Claire Chettoe and the Food Group enjoy a good joke

Everything came together on Monday (May 17) – lockdown was eased, the bunting was up, the royals were relaxed and charming – and the rain stayed away.



The Earl and Countess of Wessex were here to recognise the hardships and tragedies of Covid in Wells, and how the hundreds of volunteers helped residents through it.



But also to see how the city’s economy can recover and find positives from the legacy of Covid.

One, of course, is how we can take forward our extraordinary wealth of volunteering experience into Wells beyond Covid and make the huge increase in good neighbourliness a part of our city for the future.



“We were honoured to represent the 600 volunteers who have given so much of their time to supporting the community during this difficult year,” said Emma Leferve.



“The Lord Lieutenant Annie Maw hoped that everyone would feel the deep appreciation that the Royal Family felt for all the work that has happened.

"They have been very impressed to hear about how volunteers from all over the county have rallied during this very challenging year. It is good to be part of the solution.



“The power of positive thinking kept the rain at bay and the bunting festival marked a symbol of community cohesion and celebration, a fitting start on the road to recovery. We want to thank everyone involved in Wells Coronavirus Network (WCN) especially those who didn’t get an invitation.

"The Royal Household were insistent that we followed strict social distancing and Covid rules. It was an unannounced visit.”

Sadly it was not possible for all the people who have volunteered for WCN to meet Sophie and Edward, but about 40 were there to represent everyone.

