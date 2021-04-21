More details revealed about previous convictions of motorist who caused fatal crash after driving from Wells at up to 105mph

Posted: 21.04.21 at 10:41 by Wells Nub News



Matthew Shaw's car after the collision Matthew Shaw

The Attorney General's Office have revealed more details about the previous convictions of the drink-driver who caused the death of a young woman in a crash after driving from Wells at speeds of up to 105mph.

The government officials have also provided more information about the crash the 35-year-old had subsequently to him being charged with causing death by dangerous driving when above the legal alcohol limit and failing to comply with a drugs test.

As reported by Wells Nub News yesterday, Matthew Shaw of Walnut Grove in Shepton Mallet has had his sentence increased following an intervention by the Attorney General, Rt Hon Michael Ellis QC MP.

Shaw drove through a red light at an excess speed of 60mph and crashed into another vehicle being driven by Jennifer Sell, aged 20, who died at the scene. Shaw’s passenger was also injured.

The accident took place at a T junction between Hayes Park Road and Northmead Road - which has an upper speed limit of 30mph - in Midsomer Norton, at around 10.30pm on July 31 2019 following a high-speed journey from New Street in Wells.

Shaw subsequently failed a roadside breath test and later refused a preliminary drugs test at the police station.

Matthew Shaw

Regarding the subsequent crash on November 4 2020, the Attorney General's Office said Shaw took his partner’s Mercedes vehicle, on which he was not insured, and was involved in another collision on the A371 between Evercreech and Shepton Mallet.

Shaw’s car veered on to the opposite side of the road, facing oncoming traffic, and caused a collision with another vehicle, which suffered damage.

Prior to these offences, Shaw had eight convictions for multiple driving offences, including for driving a vehicle with excess alcohol, dangerous driving, driving while uninsured, failure to co-operate with a preliminary breath test and failure to provide a fluid specimen.

Shaw pleaded guilty to the above offences and was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving, failure to co-operate with a preliminary drugs test, aggravated vehicle taking and of driving a vehicle without insurance.

On January 20 2021, Shaw was sentenced to seven years and five months’ imprisonment at Bristol Crown Court.

Following the court’s decision, the Attorney General referred Shaw’s sentence to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

Yesterday (April 20), the court ruled that the sentence was unduly lenient and increased it to eight years and nine months’ imprisonment.

After the hearing at the Court of Appeal the Attorney General said: "Shaw’s dangerous and irresponsible driving led to the death of a young woman with her entire life before her.

"I referred his sentence because I felt it to be too low, and I am glad that the Court of Appeal chose to increase it."

