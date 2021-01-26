Minister for Media praises Nub News

Posted: 26.01.21 at 09:40 by Wells Nub News



Media Minister, MP John Whittingdale Nubby, the Nub News mascot

Minister for Media and Data John Whittingdale has praised Nub News for showing there is still a demand for community-focussed local journalism.

The MP’s endorsement follows the expansion of Nub News into 62 towns across the UK in recent months.

Mr Whittingdale, who is the MP for Maldon in Essex, said: “I am delighted by the success of Nub News which proves there is still a strong demand for professionally produced local news content.

“In my own constituency of Maldon, Nub is now embedded in the local community and is already doing a great job providing a fast and reliable source of local news.”

Nub News founder and Chief Executive Karl Hancock said: “At Nub News, we focus on the community first and listen to what they want.

"We help to give a voice and an identity back to towns across the UK. Local news journalists should be in their communities talking with and listening to the people that matter.

"The country is moving back to a more town-centric approach where people care more about their towns and communities. The Covid crisis has accelerated this trend.

“Whether you are a local business owner, sports club volunteer, photographer, town councillor or just a community-minded resident, we are here to represent you and want to hear from you.

“Nub News will enrich and strengthen its role as a record of daily life in our towns, getting to the heart of community issues, frustrations, hopes and joys.

"A virtuous circle of opportunity has arisen from the demise of the regional press, the lockdown focus on communities and the migration of corporate marketing away from traditional commercial models towards sponsorship.

"The evidence points to more engagement with the communities in which they operate. With that, we are hiring journalists and growing.

"Currently in 62 towns, we'd like to be in more than 100 over the next year. I see a bright future for the provision of local news in this country."