Mendip’s autumn energy switch ends soon for Wells residents

Mendip’s autumn energy switch ends soon

Households across Mendip have just days left to get a better energy deal by joining forces and signing up to the iChoosr Big Community Switch autumn auction.

Mendip District Council encourages residents to register their interest in switching, and to use people power to secure a cheaper, greener energy deal.

Mendip residents have previously saved on average £129 a year on their household bills.

The nationwide "collective switching" scheme, brings together thousands of people from across the country looking for a better energy price and greener power, with 100 per cent renewable electricity tariffs. These tariffs are negotiated through a reverse auction, with the best priced winning.

Cllr Tom Ronan, portfolio holder for strategic policy and climate change, said: “The council has worked hard to try and reach all residents in Mendip to give everyone the opportunity to cut their energy bills.

“The Big Community Switch is an easy way for people to switch to a better energy deal and help them to do their bit for the environment.”

The scheme is free to join and there is no obligation to take up the winning supplier’s tariff offer. It’s open to all households, whether they pay monthly, quarterly, or via a pre-payment meter.

The Big Community Switch supports Mendip's climate and ecological emergency commitments.

You have until October 12 to register your interest and it takes just five minutes to complete. For more information and to register, visit the website www.mendip.gov.uk/bigcommunityswitch.

