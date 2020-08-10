Mendip to fly the Union Jack for VJ Day 75th anniversary

Posted: 10.08.20 at 15:54 by Mendip District Council



To commemorate the 75th anniversary of Victory in Japan Day (VJ Day) on Saturday (August 15), Mendip District Council will be flying the Union Jack at its offices in Shepton Mallet.

The council will also be showing its support through social media, with ideas on how you can get involved, a video from the council's Armed Forces Champion, Cllr Damon Hooton, and encouraging people to join in with the national two-minute silence at 11am.

While VE Day, on May 8 1945, marked the end of the War in Europe, many troops were continuing to fight in Asia until August 15. VJ Day commemorates the complete end of the Second World War.

Cllr Hooton said: "VJ Day will be commemorated very differently this year due to the global pandemic, but it's so important that we unite to remember and celebrate the lives of those who fought so hard for our freedom."

VJ Day is the third event the council has commemorated virtually this year. It marked VE Day in May, and Armed Forces Day on June 27, to acknowledge all veterans, past and present for their dedication in serving our country.