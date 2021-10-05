Wells environmental news: Mendip signs national ‘net zero pledge’ to tackle climate emergency

Posted: 05.10.21 at 12:21 by Mendip District Council



Mendip has joined other climate-aligned councils across the country in signing the UK100 Net Zero Pledge.

UK100 is a network of local government leaders committed to playing their part in the global effort to tackle climate change.

It’s pushing for more powers and resources from central government to enable the council to take ambitious and rapid climate action, and so ensure the country meets its legally-bound target.

Cllr Ros Wyke, leader of Mendip District Council, said: “Signing up to the UK100 means we will do everything in our power to reach net zero emissions in a way that benefits our communities with new jobs and skills.

“We are closer to the people who live and work in our district, so we have a better understanding of their needs.

"We see the challenges they face and we recognise our responsibility to tackle the climate emergency and protect our environment.

“Being part of a wider network will enable us to share knowledge, collaborate and be advocates for change. We need to work together for a better future for all.”

In February 2019, Mendip District Council declared a Climate and Ecological Emergency. Since then, the council has been working through a number of projects to reduce both its own emissions in-house, and those across the district, such as the planned installation of EV charging points, working with Somerset Wildlife Trust on ecological recovery and increasing recycling across the district.

A huge amount of work has gone to establishing the baseline of emissions across the district, and the council’s own carbon footprint. From this, a determined "future emissions pathway" has been published to reduce these figures.

Cllr Tom Ronan, portfolio holder for strategic policy and climate change, said: “I am so pleased to see Mendip join the UK100.

"It’s an important step in our plan to combat the impact of climate change. It gives us the opportunity to work with other local authorities, it amplifies the voice of our rural communities, and ensures we help to shape national policy to tackle the huge environmental problems we all face.

“We will use this pledge and membership of UK100, along with the momentum from COP26 next month, to demonstrate the power of what can be done when we work together.”

Chief executive of UK100, Polly Billington, said: “We’re thrilled that council leader, Cllr Wyke, has joined other UK locally-elected leaders in signing up and pledging to go further and faster than the UK Government in delivering on the climate emergency.

“She joins an exciting network of local leaders who have pledged to do everything within their power to reach net zero emissions as soon as possible.”

For more information about how Mendip District Council is facing the challenges of the climate change emergency, explore the webpage: www.mendip.gov.uk/climatechange. You’ll find the Future Emissions Pathway document there too.

For more information about UK100, visit their website: www.uk100.org.

