Mendip ‘revitalisation’ grant offers 1-2-1 advice package for promising Wells projects

Posted: 21.09.21 at 15:45 by Mendip District Council



us on Facebook

Leader of Mendip District Council, Cllr Ros Wyke Leader of Mendip District Council Cllr Ros Wyke says helping businesses is a key priority for the council

Commercial businesses selected for a new Mendip "revitalisation grant" will be given specialist 1-2-1 advice to advance their promising project ideas.

Mendip District Council recently announced it would be offering the grant to boost businesses in the district and is inviting local firms to apply for the funding to help ease the challenges of a post Covid-19 and Brexit economy.

Those selected businesses who progress to "stage two" will be offered a 1-2-1 with an experienced business advisor to discuss the challenges and opportunities for the business and the project in more detail.

Following this exclusive advice session, businesses will then be in a strong position to complete and submit their grant application for consideration by a Mendip District Council awards panel.

Projects will be looked on favourably if they aid business resilience, secure existing jobs and potentially boost new employment opportunities.

But they should also provide social or environmental benefits for the wider community, for example lowering carbon emissions. Please note this is not a wage support grant.

Leader of Mendip District Council Cllr Ros Wyke says helping businesses is a key priority for the council

The new, discretionary Business Revitalisation Grant for Mendip offers financial support ranging between £5,000 and £20,000.

If successful, the grant could cover up to 75 per cent of the project’s capital and/or revenue costs.

It’s open to local businesses employing between five to 49 staff, who have a viable project idea which has the potential to "revitalise" their business.

The grant goes live at 9am on Monday September 27. Applications close two weeks later, at 5pm on Monday October 11 - there is a limited window to apply, so businesses are encouraged to visit the website now and check-out eligibility criteria and the application forms in preparation for the launch date.

For further information, guidance and eligibility criteria, and a step-by-step guide to completing the Expression of Interest form and final grant application, visit: mendip.gov.uk/revitalisegrant

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Upcoming Wells Event... Holly Jolly Christmas 2022 Holly Jolly Christmas - showcases fantastic Christmas gifts and treats. Come along and grab some presents for you and your loved ones. FREE ENTR...



Event