Mendip marks Armed Forces Day by raising a flag to service personnel

Posted: 26.06.20 at 17:37 by Mendip District Council



Armed Forces Day

Mendip District Council is raising a flag from its head office on Armed Forces Day today (June 27).

The gesture is an opportunity to celebrate the men and women of the Armed Forces, past and present, who work across the world, defending our country and its interests. It’s also to show support for service families, reservists, our veterans and cadets.

This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Armed Forces Day will be celebrated at home and online, rather than a great gathering together.

Cllr Damon Hooton is Mendip District Council's Somerset Armed Forces Champion. The purpose of the role is to represent veterans and current servicemen and women, and ensure that they and their families were treated fairly.

The Champion also provides a point of contact between the council and various charities.

Cllr Hooton said: “In these difficult times it is even more important to show support for our dedicated and hardworking Armed Forces personnel, their families and the former service personnel and their families too.

"Who can forget the efforts of Captain Tom Moore - 100 years old and still willing and able to do his bit for our country?

“Even though it will be a virtual celebration this year, we hope Mendip communities will show their continued support for our serving personnel, our veterans and their families on Armed Forces Day in this, the 75th year since the end of the Second World War.”

