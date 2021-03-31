Wells Market open for Easter essentials this weekend

Posted: 31.03.21 at 15:44 by Mendip District Council



Mendip Markets open for Easter essentials

Mendip Markets are running in Shepton Mallet, Wells and Frome across the Bank Holiday weekend.

Residents can shop with confidence, and in safety, at the outdoor venues. Stallholders will have all your Easter essentials to hand including eggs - the farm-fresh variety, of course.

Shepton Mallet Market will take place on Good Friday at its temporary home in Great Ostry Car Park, while improvement works continue in the town.

In Wells and Frome you'll find familiar faces trading on the Saturday. All three markets run from 9am to 2pm.

This week, the Government launched a new safety campaign alongside the easing of the lockdown restrictions.

They state "we are all much safer outdoors because Covid-19 particles are blown away". But they also urge the public to remember to wash their hands, wear face coverings and to make space when meeting in the fresh air, to stop the spread of the disease.

