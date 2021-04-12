Mendip Markets including the one in Wells will extend their range of goods on offer as lockdown lifts

Posted: 12.04.21 at 16:49 by Mendip District Council



us on Facebook

Mendip Markets Logo

The much-loved Mendip Markets will reinstate their full range of goods in line with new roadmap rules and the reopening of the High Street.



From today (Monday, 12th April), with the pandemic restrictions eased, traders can once again sell non-essential provisions, as well as essential goods, for the first time in months.

Residents can shop with confidence and in safety at these popular outdoor venues. Why not take a trip out and support our traders, treat yourself and stock up?

Mendip Markets operate Tuesdays to Saturdays, 9am-3pm in Glastonbury, Street, Shepton Mallet (currently at Great Ostry Car Park), Frome and in Wells.

Here’s the opening times in full:

Tuesday: Glastonbury Market 9am-3pm

Wednesday: Frome Market and Wells Market 9am-3pm

Thursday: Street Market 9am-3pm

Friday: Shepton Mallet Market 9am-3pm

Saturday: Frome Market and Wells Market 9am-3pm

The Government recently launched a new safety campaign alongside the easing of the lockdown restrictions. They state ‘we are all much safer outdoors because COVID-19 particles are blown away’ but urge the public to wash their hands, wear face coverings and to make space when meeting in the fresh air, to stop the spread of the disease.

To stay up to date with market news please follow @mendip_markets on Twitter and @mendip.markets on Instagram or visit our website www.mendip.gov.uk/markets



Can’t make the markets? If you are unable to enjoy the outdoor offering, don’t worry - you can still support Mendip stallholders. Your District Council has created an online directory that showcases our many market traders. Visit: www.mendip.gov.uk/markets



For the latest Government advice and campaigns go to: www.gov.uk/guidance/covid-19-coronavirus-restrictions-what-you-can-and-cannot-do#march-whats-changed

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up