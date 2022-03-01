Mendip households urged to set up council tax direct debit to receive rebates quickly

Posted: 01.03.22 at 09:32 by Mendip District Council



Mendip District Council is urging bill-payers to set up a direct debit to pay their council tax from April, to ensure they get their £150 energy rebate payment as quickly as possible.



In Mendip, around 76% of households pay by direct debit - but it still leaves more than 12,500 households who do not currently pay their council tax through this convenient arrangement.



Getting the rebate money to council tax payers without a direct debit in place will take longer to process as council staff will need to attempt to contact them about the rebate scheme, and undertake pre-payment checks, resulting in delays.



The energy rebate scheme was recently announced by the Chancellor Rishi Sunak to help people with rising energy bills. This includes those who already receive assistance in paying some or all of their council bill through local council tax support.



All eligible households in England in council tax bands A to D, should get the £150 payment from their District Council from April this year.



For those who not eligible for a rebate under the terms of the core scheme, but are struggling to meet the costs of rising energy bills (including those who live in properties that fall into council tax bands E, F, G and H) a £144 million discretionary fund is being launched by government and made available through local authorities.



The energy rebate was actioned by Government who recognised many homeowners will be economically vulnerable due to energy price rises – and that this position is likely to remain for some time. The energy price cap is due to rise by £693 to £1,971 in April, and experts warn bills could reach £3,000 by the end of the year.



The conflict unfolding in Ukraine will also affect petrol, diesel, gas and house prices, with the invasion potentially sending inflation soaring above the Bank of England's forecast of 7.5% in April.



Deputy Leader of Mendip District Council, and Portfolio Holder for Enterprise and Finance, Cllr Barry O’Leary, said: “The energy rebate will be paid straight into the bank accounts of Mendip residents who have a direct debit set up with their local District Council.



“Anyone paying by any other means will need to make a claim however. That’s why we are urging people to set up a direct debit for their council tax this April – it will get to them quicker this way.



“We know many households will be facing economic hardship in the coming months ahead. It’s important residents receive all the help that’s available, so I urge them to take action now to ensure Mendip can get the rebate straight into their household bank accounts, without delay.”

At a recent Full Council meeting, members agreed a council tax rise of 10 pence per week for the Mendip element of council tax bills (a rise of £5 extra compared with last year – that’s three percent). It means an average Band D property will pay £171.61 in 2022/23 to Mendip District Council, plus a Somerset Rivers Authority contribution of £1.84.



Mendip District Council's share of the overall Council Tax Bill is 9% of the total, with the remainder going to fund Somerset County Council, Police and Fire services, City, Town and Parish council services, and Somerset Rivers Authority.



If you think you might miss part or full payment of your council tax, please email us: [email protected] or call 0300 303 8588 (local rates apply). Alternatively, you may wish to speak to Citizens Advice Mendip on freephone 0808 27 87 842. Their website is www.citizensadvicemendip.org.uk

Find out how to set up a direct debit HERE

Find your property band HERE.

