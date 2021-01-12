Mendip District Council offers help to deal with damp and mould in Wells this winter

Posted: 12.01.21 at 15:27 by Mendip District Council



us on Facebook

Damp and cold homes can be really hard to deal with especially during the winter months.

It is not unusual for properties in Mendip to show signs of damp, condensation and mould which are made even worse as the weather gets colder.

Mendip District Council is encouraging local residents to contact the Centre for Sustainable Energy (CSE) for free advice on how to deal with damp and mould, which cause indoor air pollutants that can trigger or exacerbate asthma, other respiratory issues and cardiovascular conditions.

Condensation is common and may lead to black mould on walls, ceilings and behind cupboards. Many activities we do in the home produce moisture, such as cooking and showering.

Damp may also be caused by structural defects resulting in rising or penetrating damp, or a lack of efficient heating, insulation or ventilation.

Cllr Richard Pinnock, portfolio holder for housing services and governance at Mendip District Council, said: "Having warm, decent and affordable housing is a major element of a person's health and their wellbeing.

"At Mendip, one of our key priorities is to work with partners to address community health issues and also encourage people to make their homes more energy efficient.

"We support the Centre for Sustainable Energy who provide people in Mendip with expert, free home energy advice.

"Please give them a ring as soon as you can or pick up their useful leaflet 'Condensation, damp and mould', which is packed with information and has full contact details."

Mendip's Private Sector Housing Team are here to help, and you can call them on 0300 303 8588 or email [email protected]

The CSE home energy advice line for information on condensation and mould is 0800 082 2234, or you can email them on [email protected]