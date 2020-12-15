Mendip District Council appoints Carter Jonas on energy investment scheme

Posted: 15.12.20 at 14:11 by Mendip District Council



us on Facebook

Deputy leader of Mendip District Council, Cllr Barry O'Leary

Mendip District Council has selected national property consultancy, Carter Jonas, on a new mandate pursuing energy investment opportunities to drive commercial return and help support the delivery of its climate emergency objectives across the area.

In September, the authority launched a procurement process seeking an experienced consultant to advise on energy projects that protect the authority’s medium-to-long-term financial position and enable it to meet its strategy as set out in its Corporate Plan.

The Corporate Plan 2020-2023, adopted in February 2020, aims to build a fairer, greener, and more vibrant Mendip that values its distinctive towns and rural communities.

Following a competitive tender, Carter Jonas’s energy team has been appointed on an initial contract of two years.

Its experts, comprising of surveyors, valuers, environmental specialists, project managers and planners, will identify energy investment opportunities across a range of technologies, geographic locations, use classes and sizes.

Cllr Barry O’Leary, deputy leader of Mendip District Council and portfolio holder for enterprise and finance, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for Mendip, offering the council the chance to deliver on its climate and ecological commitments.

"This investment allows us to improve our position in investing in a fairer and more balanced manner, ultimately allowing Mendip to move away from bricks and mortar, and into all the things that are useful in life, therefore making Mendip a far more equal district.”

Greg Hilton, partner and energy specialist at Carter Jonas, said: “This important project will complement the significant steps Mendip District Council has already taken to deliver on its Corporate Plan.

"Increasingly, green energy investments are proving a valuable tool in helping authorities improve their financial resilience while meeting sustainability objectives.

"Building on our experience in supporting local authorities delivering energy sector innovation programmes, we are well placed to identify low-carbon projects including solar, wind and anaerobic digestion technologies.

"We look forward to working with Mendip District Council on its forward-thinking approach to investment and renewable energy.”

Next Wells news item... Mendip's Big (Greener) Community Switch launches

Read more... Now is the time for Wells residents to sign up to the Winter Big Community Switch for simple, easy switching of energy providers. Taking part is fr...