Mendip continues to take action to protect Wells tenants’ rights during the pandemic

Mendip District Council has a statutory duty to monitor the condition of privately rented properties in the district to ensure residents live in safe, healthy and warm homes.

The council can take informal and formal legal action to improve housing standards to ensure properties are free from significant hazards, and that houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) are appropriately managed to a safe standard.

Hazards include fire and unsafe electrics, damp and mould, inadequate heating and cold, trips and falls, overcrowding, security, pests and structural defects.

The council will enforce against landlords who do not comply with housing standards law. During the pandemic, the council’s Private Sector Housing (PSH) team continued to take action to protect tenants.

During 2020-2021, the council took informal action to improve property conditions more than 200 times and issued 28 formal notices.

Cllr Richard Pinnock, portfolio holder for housing services and governance, said: “Our expert PSH team are passionate about improving housing standards in the district and are not afraid to take action against landlords who do not comply with the law.

“They have been very busy during the pandemic to ensure tenants live in safe and healthy homes. Due to Government restrictions, they have not been able to make visits to properties.

"However, they have successfully worked with hundreds of local landlords to ensure that housing standards reach minimum requirements.

“It’s great to know that many tenants in Mendip are supported by excellent landlords, but when it doesn’t work out, they can be assured that the council will be there for them.”

If you are worried about any hazards in your home and your landlord isn’t listening to you, you can contact the PSH team on 0300 3038588 or email [email protected]

The council is hosting free landlord training on September 21 via Microsoft Teams. Landlords can get the latest legal guidance and information on fire safety, health and safety hazards, energy performance certificates and minimum energy requirements, Right to Rent and much more.

To learn more and book your space, visit: https://www.mendip.gov.uk/landlordforum

Help and support for landlords can be found on the website: www.mendip.gov.uk/landlords

If you’re a tenant in Mendip, and need advice, you can visit the council’s website at www.mendip.gov.uk/housingadvice.

