Meeting planned for anyone interested in hosting Ukrainian refugees

  Posted: 01.04.22 at 12:52 by Emma Dance

A meeting is being planned to offer information and advice to anyone thinking of volunteering to host Ukrainian refugees.

Wells Community Network has organised the event, which takes place on April 13 at the Connect Centre on Chamberlain Street. Dave Mann from Charis - a charity with experience of resettling refugees in Somerset will be speaking. And members of the Wells Community Network will be there to to talk to potential hosts about ways that they can offer support.

The meeting takes place at 7pm on April 13 at the Connect Centre. If you would like to attend, please email [email protected]

