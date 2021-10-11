Mayor of Wells helps Ann celebrate 20 years of working with retirement home charity in the city

Posted: 11.10.21 at 12:23 by Tim Lethaby



The mayor presented Ann Henderson with flowers to mark her long service watched by Geraldine Mahoney, Kate Buckley, the mayoress and trustee Margaret Wilson

Wells is blessed with many hidden gems.

One which few people know about is Abbeyfield House in New Street.

It is a charity which provides comfortable and homely accommodation in a detached building with a large garden near the city centre.

“Food is a big highlight of the day for our residents which was emphasised by the cream tea laid on by the staff for a visit by the Mayor and Mayoress of Wells, Philip and Caroline Welch,” said Abbeyfield’s administrator Isobel Panton.

“All the meals are home cooked by our dedicated team of housekeepers. There are always freshly made cakes on the table, and fruit and vegetables are used straight from the garden.

“We were delighted to invite the mayor and mayoress for a cream tea with our residents, staff and trustees.

"Our civic guests were able to see first-hand how our residents enjoy independence and friendship while living in a happy and secure environment.

“A bouquet of flowers was presented to Ann Henderson who has just celebrated 20 years of working at Abbeyfield. Ann started in 2001 and is a highly valued member of the team.”

Margaret Wilson, vice-chair of the trustees, introduced a new member of staff, Geraldine Mahoney who has joined as a housekeeper, to the mayor and mayoress.

“Geraldine had worked as a chef at the Britannia Inn in Bath Road, Wells, for 13 years so has a lot of catering experience and settled in very well,” said Margaret.

“We are lucky to have such a dedicated and hard-working team of staff who have kept the residents safe and well during Covid.

“A lovely cream tea was enjoyed by all and the afternoon was summed up by resident Pat Donoghue who said: ‘We are so well fed and looked after. I don’t think anyone could argue with that'.”

For more information about Abbeyfield go to their website www.abbeyfield.com or phone 01749 679049.

