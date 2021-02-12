Mayor of Wells calls for everyone to take up vaccination offer and praises staff after receiving jab

  1. Home
  Posted: 12.02.21 at 11:09 by Tim Lethaby

There are still people who are declining to have a life-saving coronavirus vaccine because they are nervous or believe unproven conspiracy theories.

To reassure doubters and worriers local photographer Jason Bryant took a picture for the national media of Michael Eavis, the best-known face in Somerset, having his jab.

Then on Friday afternoon he took a photo for the local media of Philip Welch, Mayor of Wells, editor of the Mid Somerset Series from 1997 to 2013 and spokesperson for the Wells Coronavirus Network, having his vaccine at West Mendip Hospital in Glastonbury where about 100 patients have declined vaccination.

“The friendliness, efficiency, commitment and professionalism of the staff working at the hospital was most impressive,” said Councillor Welch.

“And, of course, I felt completely safe.”

