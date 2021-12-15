Man fined for use of an electric skateboard in public

Posted: 15.12.21 at 08:53 by The Editor



A man has been fined and issued with penalty points after he was stopped by police while riding an electric skateboard in a public place.

Benjamin Cullen, of Chamberlain Street, Wells had previously been stopped and advised by officers from the Wells Neighbourhood Policing Team that the e-skateboard could not legally be used in public.

The 33-year-old was reported for summons after officers saw him using the skateboard again on June 7 2021 in Priest Row, Wells.

He appeared before Bath Magistrates Court on Wednesday 24 November charged with the offences of driving without insurance, driving without an MOT and driving otherwise in accordance with a licence.

He was ordered to pay a £200 fine and costs of £124, and was issued with six penalty points.

Privately owned e-skateboards, like e-scooters, are classed as Personal Light Electric Vehicles (PLEVs). While they can legally be sold by retailers, they currently cannot be taxed or insured for use on public roads so their use is limited to private land with the landowner’s permission.

Police added: We’d urge anyone considering buying an e-skateboard or e-scooter as a Christmas gift to ensure they understand the law first.

For more information, please visit our e-scooter frequently asked questions page.

