Man cut free from vehicle after Chewton Mendip crash

Posted: 22.11.20 at 12:53 by Wells Nub News



The crash happened along Torhole Bottom (Photo: Google Street View)

A man had to be cut free from a vehicle following a crash in Chewton Mendip yesterday afternoon (November 21).

Just before 2.30pm, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting a single vehicle road traffic collision at Torhole Bottom, Chewton Mendip.

Crews from Wells, Cheddar and Glastonbury attended this incident along with a supporting officer.

On arrival crews confirmed one male inside the vehicle and crews were required to remove the door of the vehicle using hydraulic rescue equipment for the ambulance personnel to gain access.

The casualty left in their care and the safety of the scene was left with the police.