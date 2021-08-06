Magic Rocks at Wookey Hole Caves review: Mixing Now You See Me illusions with acrobatic excellence

Posted: 06.08.21 at 11:08 by Tim Lethaby



My wife and I have recently been enjoying a number of magic-related movies - Now You See Me and The Prestige among our favourites.

Therefore, when I was offered the chance to review Magic Rocks, the new show at Wookey Hole Caves, I jumped at the chance, preparing myself to compare the local stage to the big screen.

I was not disappointed. Magic Rocks is jammed packed full of top-rate illusions that I simply could not work out how they were done.

It also features a number of acrobatic feats that would not have looked out of place at the Olympic Games.

The magic tricks took centre stage, set to a background of classic rock music, and most of them were simply amazing - we had people cut in half, stabbed with swords and disappearing, only to reappear somewhere else or for another performer to appear in their place.

The end of the show was particularly impressive - I do not want to spoil it, but it involves a lots of swords, a clear box, an incredible disappearing act, and a cracking twist.

In terms of the acrobatics, the main trapeze artist showed upper body strength that a body builder would be impressed with, as he thrilled with his early routine.

Later on, his crossbow and balloons act kept everyone on the edge of their seats, especially my 10-year-old daughter and eight-year-old son, who loved every minute.

In between the set pieces, there were great cameo appearances by the "stooge" of the show, a smartly dressed delivery man, trying to get a plant to a Mrs Jones. The poor guy is the butt of a number of the magic tricks - and he was an absolute star.

Overall, Magic Rocks is another great show being staged at Wookey Hole Caves as it continues to diversify, with a comedy night coming later this month as well.

Magic Rocks takes place every Wednesday evening at Wookey Hole Caves until September 1, with the doors opening at 6pm, and the show starting at 6.30pm. See here for more details.

