Wells property management company reminds landlords about looming safety standards deadline

Posted: 23.03.21 at 11:58 by Richard Pullin



us on Facebook

Stuart Nash

Landlords are being reminded by Wells property management company Stuarts Residential that they have just one week left to ensure that they are compliant with the Electrical Safety Standards in the Private Rented Sector (England) Regulations 2020.

Stuart Nash, managing director of Stuarts Residential, said: "These important regulations were introduced over two tiers and we are now fast approaching the deadline of April 1 for the second tier.

"This requires all landlords to have an electrical test and report carried out on the fixed wiring of their rented properties.

"Some private landlords may not be aware of this and they will need to act fast to ensure they comply.

"We have put together an article giving more information and answering some frequently asked questions which landlords may find helpful. Or if they'd like to call us, we'd be happy to answer any questions they may have."

You can see this by visiting the Stuarts Residential resource and news page on their website www.stuartsresidential.com.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up