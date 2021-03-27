Lockdown restrictions: Here is what is changing for Wells residents from March 29

Posted: 27.03.21 at 14:39 by Wells Nub News



The Prime Minister has said the country is on course with his lockdown roadmap

More coronavirus restrictions will be lifted on Monday as part of the Government’s roadmap out of lockdown.

Here’s what’s changing as the stay at home message ends:

* You will be able to meet outdoors in either groups of six from any number of households, or in a group of any size from up to two households, which can include existing support bubbles.

* You will be able to take part in formally organised outdoor sports with any number of people - outdoor sports venues and facilities will be able to reopen.

* Childcare and supervised activities will be allowed outdoors for all children.

* Formally organised parent and child groups will be able to take place outdoors for up to 15 attendees.

Also, from April 1, those who have been identified as clinically extremely vulnerable will no longer be advised to shield. However, they should continue to take extra precautions to protect themselves.

On Thursday (March 25), MPs voted to extend the Coronavirus Act until October, which allows government to introduce restrictions such as lockdowns. However, this does not mean the lockdown will be extended until November.

The act was due to expire in March 2022, but requires renewal every six months and extending it provides the legal framework for the lockdown roadmap to go ahead as planned, which proposes restrictions will be lifted on June 21.

