Law students finish their studies with court trial finale

Posted: 12.06.21 at 14:28



The court trial at Strode The court trial at Strode

Second year Law students at Strode College in Street have rounded off their studies by demonstrating all their legal skills and knowledge in a mock court trial.

The A Level students spent the final two weeks of their course preparing cases on behalf of the defence and prosecution; writing opening and closing statements, preparing 'examination in chief’ and ‘cross examination’, and learning about disclosure of evidence and exhibits.

The Law department also delivered sessions on Court Etiquette and worked with the University of Law Professional Barrister Course (BPC) to deliver training to the students on Advocacy in the courts.

Drawing on their two years of legal study, students took on the roles of barristers, solicitors, police officers, witnesses and defendant; presenting all of their arguments to a judge and jury consisting of members of staff from across the college and students studying A Level Philosophy and Ethics.

During the trial students tested the evidence and provided the jury with a chance to deliberate on the verdict.

Rowena Mudge, A Level Law course manager, said: “After a difficult year I am so proud to see Law students stepping outside of their comfort zone and proving to themselves just how much they have learnt over the course of their study programme.

The court trial at Strode

"There are some budding legal students who will have amazing legal careers ahead of them, and I look forward to hearing about their adventures in the courts in years to come.

"It was a pleasure to see how resilient and hardworking these students are, and I wish them all the very best with their next steps.”

The A Level Law course at Strode College continued to offer enrichment throughout the course despite lockdown, and has a 100 per cent pass rate with 69 per cent achieving high grades A*-B.

The college is still taking applications for this September - to find out about the wide range of A Levels on offer, including A Level Law, visit www.strode-college.ac.uk, or call the Strode Admissions team on 01458 844453.

