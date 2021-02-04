Law change petition following death caused by motorist who drove from Wells at up to 105mph

Posted: 04.02.21 at 09:35 by Wells Nub News



The victim Jenny Sell Matthew Shaw

The tragic death of a young woman, killed by a drink-driver speeding on a journey from Wells and through a red light in Midsomer Norton, is spurring hundreds of signatures to a campaign for a change in the law.

Jennifer Rose Sell, who was just 20 and from Clutton, was killed at Thicket Mead by driver Matthew Shaw who was estimated to be speeding at between 60mph to 65mph, having come from New Street in Wells at speeds at up to 105mph.

Now a new petition wants to create a new law, Jenny's Law, to stop those convicted of death by dangerous driving ever having a driving licence again.

Thirty-five-year-old Shaw, of Walnut Grove in Shepton Mallet, was racing his Audi A5 through a red light in Midsomer Norton before colliding head on with Jenny Sell’s Honda Jazz on the single carriageway bridge on July 31 2019.

He was sentenced to six years and eight months in jail after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving when above the legal alcohol limit and failing to comply with a drugs test.

The Bath and North East Somerset resident who has started the petition writes: "The sentence handed to Matthew Shaw perpetuates the incredibly toxic idea that a car is a lesser weapon than a gun.

Matthew Shaw

"In Great Britain in 2019 1,752 people were killed in road traffic accidents. This is too many, and the government needs to reconsider categorisation of death by dangerous driving to a sentence befitting taking a life."

You can see more and sign the petition by clicking on the Change.org site HERE.

You can read the Wells Nub News police court report by clicking HERE.

