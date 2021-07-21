Wells cider-makers - last orders for British Championships entries

Posted: 21.07.21 at 12:09 by Bath and West Country Festival



The British Cider Championships

Cider-makers hoping to enter the British Cider Championships only have until July 27 to do so.

The championships usually take place during the Royal Bath and West Show in late May but will, for one year only, take place during the one-off Bath and West Country Festival, being held near Shepton Mallet in August.

They regularly attract well over 500 entries from across the country, with teams of judges swirling, sniffing, slurping and spitting their way through dozens of entries in each of the farmhouse and open classes.

The best of the best are short-listed for the championship judge-off and, as previous winners will attest, there is no greater seal of approval than a prize card.

For visitors, the championships offer the opportunity to improve (or begin) your cider knowledge while enjoying everything the Bath and West Country Festival has to offer.

There will be a chance to speak to cider-makers large and small, and taste some ciders which you may not have tried before.

The championships will be a major feature of the festival, and will be situated within the Orchards and Cider Area, which has moved to the Sedgemoor Building, so pop along and take a look.

Would-be competitors haven’t got long to get their entries in, as entries close on July 27. Visit www.britishciderchampionships.com/competition to enter.

The Bath and West Country Festival takes place between August 27 and 29, and tickets are available now at https://www.bathandwest.com/tickets.

