Laptops donated for Wells schoolchildren thanks to speedy response to appeal

Posted: 15.02.21 at 14:27 by Tim Lethaby



Wells Lions secretary Ian Williams presents the first laptop to St Cuthbert’s Junior School head Helen Mullinger watched by Wells Coronavirus spokesperson Philip Welch Ian Williams presents the second donated laptop to Stoberry School head Michael Hawkins

A Wells laptops for schools appeal has brought a rapid response.

By this morning (February 15) 35 had been donated for pupils who need them for accessing their school’s teaching portal and learning at home.

This initiative is a joint partnership launched by the Wells Coronavirus Network working with the City of Wells Lions Club.

One issue some families face is that older siblings who are students at Wells Blue School are using the family’s laptop and younger siblings are unable to connect with their school.

The first repurposed laptops were delivered to St Cuthbert’s Junior and Stoberry Park schools last week.

“This is the Wells community working at its best,” said Helen Mullinger, head of St Cuthbert’s Junior.

“May I give a big thank you to the Wells Coronavirus Network, the Lions and of course the laptop’s donor.”

Michael Hawkins, head teacher at Stoberry, said: “This is absolutely brilliant.

"Thank you for your support. About half of our 300 pupils are in school.

"We received some laptops from the government but needed 30 more.”

City of Wells Lions and volunteers from the Wells Coronavirus Network are partners in the laptop project.

The volunteers are collecting laptops from donors and taking them to Steve at Microbitz and Richard at Wellscope where they are being repurposed for use by schoolchildren.

“We know that our schools will not be fully operational after half-term,” said the Lions’ Paul Clegg.

If you have a laptop that you no longer need you can donate it with a phone call to 0345 833 6736 and ask for Lions or email [email protected] or call the Wells Coronavirus Network helpline on 01749 467079.

Please leave your name and contact details – email, telephone and address with postcode.

“WCN volunteers will organise collection of the laptops,” said Philip Welch.

“We are very grateful to the donors as well as Microbitz and Wellscope for giving their time.”

